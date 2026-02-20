Kolkata weather: Days to get warmer, north Bengal still chilly
India
Kolkata's about to heat up, with temperatures climbing to 32°C and little rain expected in the coming days.
Nights are likely to touch the 20°C mark, but clear skies mean the city is in for a long, dry stretch.
What to expect in coming days
If you're in Kolkata, get ready for warmer days and keep your water bottle handy—heat discomfort and higher water needs are on the way.
Meanwhile, North Bengal is still waking up to chilly, foggy mornings around 8-11°C.
Basically: pack smart whether you're heading out in the city or escaping to the hills.