Kolkata weather: Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

Stay safe during thunderstorms; IMD issues yellow alert

Thunderstorms mean possible lightning and gusty winds, so it's smart to stay indoors if you can.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts in north and south Bengal, including north Bengal districts such as Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri; Purulia has recorded gusty winds and rain.

If you're out and about, watch for sudden weather changes. Safety first!