Kolkata weather: Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
India
Heads up, Kolkata: thunderstorms and rain are expected on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 23-32 Celsius.
After thunderstorms and rain on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect more clouds and storms to kick off the week.
Stay safe during thunderstorms; IMD issues yellow alert
Thunderstorms mean possible lightning and gusty winds, so it's smart to stay indoors if you can.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts in north and south Bengal, including north Bengal districts such as Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri; Purulia has recorded gusty winds and rain.
If you're out and about, watch for sudden weather changes. Safety first!