Kolkata's Taratala warehouse collapse kills 16, migrant workers hit

Rescuers save 33, 6 arrested

Rescue teams from the NDRF, Indian Army, and police managed to save 33 people.

One survivor, Manikchand Kumar, even recorded a video pleading for help while stuck.

Families of the victims will receive ₹10 lakh each as compensation.

So far, six people, including the land lessee and structural engineer, have been arrested.

Meanwhile, complaints have been filed against former city officials over alleged illegal construction approvals, with calls for strict action against those responsible.