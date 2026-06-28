Kolkata's Taratala warehouse collapse kills 16, migrant workers hit
A warehouse under construction in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed just after midnight on June 24, leaving 16 workers dead and several others trapped under heavy debris.
Three members of one family from Bihar were among those killed; three other relatives who came with them survived.
The tragedy has hit migrant workers especially hard.
Rescuers save 33, 6 arrested
Rescue teams from the NDRF, Indian Army, and police managed to save 33 people.
One survivor, Manikchand Kumar, even recorded a video pleading for help while stuck.
Families of the victims will receive ₹10 lakh each as compensation.
So far, six people, including the land lessee and structural engineer, have been arrested.
Meanwhile, complaints have been filed against former city officials over alleged illegal construction approvals, with calls for strict action against those responsible.