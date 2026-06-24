Kolkata's Taratala warehouse collapse kills 5, about 25 pulled out
India
A warehouse being built in Kolkata's Taratala area suddenly collapsed on Wednesday, leaving five people dead and trapping others under the rubble.
The site was leased by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority to Behera Brothers.
Rescue teams have managed to pull out about 25 people, five of whom were dead so far.
Families search missing at site, SSKM
Families are anxiously searching for missing loved ones at both the accident site and SSKM Hospital, but many remain unaccounted for.
Witnesses described the collapse as feeling like a "tremor," and locals quickly jumped in to help with rescue efforts.
Heavy rain might have played a role, and most workers were from Bihar's Munger district.