Kolkata's Taratala warehouse collapse kills 9 as Army NDRF search

Suvendu Adhikari pauses construction, 5 arrested

West Bengal's Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has paused all under-construction buildings across the state after visiting the injured.

Five people, including the site supervisor and labor contractors, have been arrested for questioning.

Prime Minister Modi announced ₹200,000 compensation for families of those lost and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Six people are still critical as rescue efforts continue.