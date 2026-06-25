Kolkata's Taratala warehouse collapse kills 9 as Army NDRF search
India
A warehouse under construction in Kolkata's Taratala area suddenly collapsed on Wednesday, leaving nine people dead and 20 injured.
Rescue teams, including the Indian Army and NDRF, are working nonstop, using radar and sniffer dogs to search for anyone still trapped.
Suvendu Adhikari pauses construction, 5 arrested
West Bengal's Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has paused all under-construction buildings across the state after visiting the injured.
Five people, including the site supervisor and labor contractors, have been arrested for questioning.
Prime Minister Modi announced ₹200,000 compensation for families of those lost and ₹50,000 for the injured.
Six people are still critical as rescue efforts continue.