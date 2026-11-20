Big news for wildlife fans: KOMG 3, a female cheetah from Botswana, just gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild.

This is only the second wild cheetah birth in India since Project Cheetah began in 2022, and it bumps the country's cheetah count up to 62.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the happy update, calling it a "landmark moment for Project Cheetah and a proud milestone in India's journey toward restoring a viable cheetah population."