KOMG 3 births 4 cubs, India's cheetah population reaches 62
Big news for wildlife fans: KOMG 3, a female cheetah from Botswana, just gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild.
This is only the second wild cheetah birth in India since Project Cheetah began in 2022, and it bumps the country's cheetah count up to 62.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the happy update, calling it a "landmark moment for Project Cheetah and a proud milestone in India's journey toward restoring a viable cheetah population."
Project Cheetah began reviving India's cheetahs
Project Cheetah kicked off in September 2022 with hopes of reviving India's extinct cheetah population.
The team brought in cheetahs from Namibia, South Africa, and Botswana, focusing on Kuno National Park.
The first wild birth happened earlier this year. Now KOMG 3's new cubs are another sign that these big cats are settling in well.