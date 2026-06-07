Korean creator Sumin says Holi video spliced India Bangladesh clips
India
A viral video claimed Korean creator Sumin was harassed during Holi in India while dressed as a pregnant woman, sparking outrage online.
Sumin set the record straight on Threads, explaining the video is actually a mashup of two separate moments: His pregnant woman clip was filmed in Bangladesh, and the Holi scenes were from India.
He called out these edits for spreading false anti-India narratives and said he just wants to share real cultural experiences.
Sumin urges stop sharing, pledges action
Sumin has asked people to stop sharing the misleading video and says he will take action to protect his reputation and work.
The Bangladesh clip is still public, but he has made the Holi footage private.