Korean creator Sumin says Holi video spliced India Bangladesh clips India Jun 07, 2026

A viral video claimed Korean creator Sumin was harassed during Holi in India while dressed as a pregnant woman, sparking outrage online.

Sumin set the record straight on Threads, explaining the video is actually a mashup of two separate moments: His pregnant woman clip was filmed in Bangladesh, and the Holi scenes were from India.

He called out these edits for spreading false anti-India narratives and said he just wants to share real cultural experiences.