Kot villagers in Birbhum find 31 live bombs, police cordon
India
Kot village in Birbhum, West Bengal, had a pretty tense Friday morning.
Locals stumbled across 31 live bombs stacked by a bamboo grove near a pond.
Police acted quickly, cordoning off the area to keep everyone safe.
Investigators probe motives after state elections
The bomb disposal squad was called to handle the explosives and prevent any accidents.
Now, investigators are trying to figure out who stockpiled these bombs and why they were hidden there, especially since this happened after state elections.
Locals said the bombs looked oddly like palmyra fruits, adding another layer of mystery to the story.