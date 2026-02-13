Kota: NEET aspirant dies by suicide after failing mock test
An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh allegedly died by suicide in Kota on Friday after ingesting poison.
She had moved to Kota just two-and-a-half months ago for online studies and test prep.
After taking the poison, she told her neighbors and was rushed to the hospital, but sadly didn't make it.
Student suicides in Kota have been worryingly high for years
Police said she was preparing through online study material and test series.
Her body was kept at the mortuary, and a postmortem was conducted after her family members arrived on Friday.
Student suicides in Kota have been worryingly high for years due to academic pressure.
To help students cope, initiatives like "Kota Cares" now offer counseling support in the city.