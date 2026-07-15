Kota, Rajasthan women refuse dialysis after C section kidney failure

The situation has hit the families hard: one man sold his only taxi and another lost his job just to cover medical costs.

One woman also lost her newborn, and similar cases have happened before at these hospitals.

The Rajasthan government is investigating and has banned substandard drugs that were not directly linked to postpartum complications.

Hospital officials say the women are stable enough for outpatient dialysis but need three to six months of monitoring before any transplant decisions are made.