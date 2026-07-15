Kota, Rajasthan women refuse dialysis after C section kidney failure
In Kota, Rajasthan, five women developed kidney failure after C-section deliveries at government hospitals.
After 32 dialysis sessions in just over two months, they have now refused further treatment, asking for either immediate kidney transplants or euthanasia.
Their families have appealed directly to President Droupadi Murmu for urgent action.
Rajasthan probes cases, bans substandard drugs
The situation has hit the families hard: one man sold his only taxi and another lost his job just to cover medical costs.
One woman also lost her newborn, and similar cases have happened before at these hospitals.
The Rajasthan government is investigating and has banned substandard drugs that were not directly linked to postpartum complications.
Hospital officials say the women are stable enough for outpatient dialysis but need three to six months of monitoring before any transplant decisions are made.