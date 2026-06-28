Kota student from Bihar dies by suicide after overpass jump
India
An 18-year-old JEE aspirant from Bihar died by suicide in Kota after jumping off an overpass late Saturday night.
She was taken to the hospital but died early Sunday morning, adding to growing concerns about student stress in the city.
Police probe amid multiple student suicides
The student had moved to Kota in January for exam prep and was staying in a PG near her coaching center.
Police are investigating, checking her accommodation, coaching institute, phone, and CCTV footage.
Sadly, this is already over half a dozen student suicides in Kota this year, highlighting how tough academic pressure can get for young people there.