Kotak Institutional Equities finds India housing prices up 6%

Bengaluru and Hyderabad were the main drivers behind this surge, each seeing an 8% price hike.

Bengaluru also had a big boost in home sales, up 20% to hit 30.7 million square feet, while Hyderabad's numbers rose by 14%, reaching 34.3 million square feet.

Manik Malik, President & CEO, BPTP Limited, says "homebuyers are increasingly prioritizing locations with strong infrastructure, connectivity and social infrastructure, which is supporting long-term value creation."

In comparison, Mumbai and Delhi regions saw much slower growth at just around 1% to 3%.