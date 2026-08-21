Kotak Institutional Equities finds India housing prices up 6%
Housing prices across India climbed 6% in the past year, says a Kotak Institutional Equities report.
The average price per square foot jumped from ₹9,079 in June 2025 to ₹9,620 by June 2026.
Alongside this, sales volumes ticked up by 3%, and total sales value grew by 9%.
Bengaluru and Hyderabad drive housing growth
Bengaluru and Hyderabad were the main drivers behind this surge, each seeing an 8% price hike.
Bengaluru also had a big boost in home sales, up 20% to hit 30.7 million square feet, while Hyderabad's numbers rose by 14%, reaching 34.3 million square feet.
Manik Malik, President & CEO, BPTP Limited, says "homebuyers are increasingly prioritizing locations with strong infrastructure, connectivity and social infrastructure, which is supporting long-term value creation."
In comparison, Mumbai and Delhi regions saw much slower growth at just around 1% to 3%.