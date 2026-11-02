Kothapatnam residents pull about 400 boats as Cyclone Murasu nears
India
With Cyclone Murasu heading for Andhra Pradesh, residents in Kothapatnam have been busy pulling about 400 fishing boats ashore and tying them down to keep them safe.
High tides started rolling in after 5pm making everyone a bit more anxious as the weather turned rough.
Few use cyclone shelters in Kothapatnam
Even though the state set up cyclone shelters, most people chose to stick it out at home: only those with weaker houses moved to relief centers by evening.
Special Officer for Kothapatnam T. Narayana said seven pregnant women had been shifted to Ongole just in case things got risky.
Police and NDRF crews are out making announcements and offering help as everyone waits for the storm to hit.