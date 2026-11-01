Kotia villagers vote in Andhra Pradesh polls despite Odisha checkpoints
India
On November 5, villagers from the disputed Kotia region crossed into Andhra Pradesh to cast their votes in local elections, even though Odisha set up police and three border checkpoints to stop them.
The Kotia area has been caught between both states for decades, with each claiming it as its own.
Odisha says Andhra Pradesh broke rules
The fight over Kotia goes way back, and even a Supreme Court order in 2006 to keep things as they are has not settled it.
Odisha says Andhra Pradesh broke the rules by holding elections here, while some locals have voter IDs from both states, showing just how unresolved things remain.