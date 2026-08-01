Kottayam heavy rains cause landslides and flash floods, 3 dead
India
Kottayam in Kerala has been hit hard by heavy rain since Friday evening that eased on Saturday morning, leading to landslides and flash floods.
Three people have lost their lives, and 327 residents had to move into relief camps as rivers overflowed and parts of the district went underwater.
Officials warn of downstream flooding
Shops in towns like Erattupetta faced losses even worse than the infamous 2018 floods, with daily life thrown off track.
The heavy rains also caused a tragic landslide that took two lives in Poonjar Thekkekara and claimed an 11-year-old boy's life in Vakathanam.
While water levels are starting to go down, officials warn there could still be more flooding downstream, so rescue teams are staying alert.