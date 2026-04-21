Kottur near Coimbatore residents protest exclusion from election cash handouts
In Kottur near Coimbatore, locals actually took to the streets, not because they got cash for votes, but because they didn't.
They claimed nearby areas received money from a political party before the elections, while their community was skipped.
The protest really shows how normal (and expected) these cash-for-vote practices have become in some places.
Kottur police warn on illegal handouts
Police stepped in to remind everyone that both giving and taking cash for votes are illegal, warning of possible legal trouble if it continues.
Officials said it appears to be the first time Kottur has protested about being left out of such distributions.
A local activist said people are starting to see these handouts as a right during elections, which says a lot about how deep-rooted this issue has become.