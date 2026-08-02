Kozhikode heavy rain triggers IMD yellow alert and school closures
India
Kozhikode is dealing with heavy rain: IMD has put out a yellow alert, and all schools will be closed on Monday (but online classes are still on).
Waterlogging is causing trouble in several areas, and people living near the Kuttiyadi River have been told to stay cautious after dam shutters were opened.
District flooding displaces 490, 2-year-old dies
Flooding has forced 490 people from 161 families into relief camps across the district.
Overflowing rivers are making things worse, leading to soil erosion and accidents like a vehicle falling into a water body.
Sadly, a two-year-old lost their life after falling into a flooded courtyard.
The Malabar River Festival was also canceled due to the weather.
Rescue teams are on standby as everyone hopes for better conditions soon.