Kozhikode Kerala migrant worker pulled from drain blames magician
India
A migrant worker purportedly from West Bengal was pulled out of a drain in Kozhikode, Kerala, after someone spotted his hand reaching out for help.
He told rescuers he'd been stuck there for days because a magician trapped him using magic, a claim that left everyone scratching their heads.
Fire force official calls entry mysterious
Rescue teams had to use a hydraulic machine to lift one of the slabs covering the drain and get him out.
Strangely, he was found wearing just trousers and there were no open manholes or clear ways he could have gotten inside.
A fire force official called the whole situation "There is something suspicious and mysterious about how he got inside it. ", and it's still puzzling officials.