Kozhikode police arrest 586 people in Operation Toofan drug crackdown

Police tighten bus enforcement and patrols

Police also said they will now launch a stringent crackdown on reckless city bus drivers after complaints about speeding, urging everyone to support safer roads.

Plus, they have stepped up patrols at the abandoned Mananchira Comtrust Handloom Weaving Factory (apparently a hangout spot for troublemakers) to keep things in check as part of their wider push for public safety.