Kozhikode police arrest 586 people in Operation Toofan drug crackdown
India
Big moves in Kozhikode this June: police arrested 586 people in a month-long anti-drug drive called Operation Toofan.
They registered 573 cases, seizing six kilograms of suspected cannabis and more than 300gm of MDMA.
District Police Chief A.P. Shoukath Ali said the crackdown covered everything from small-time possession to bigger trafficking cases.
Police tighten bus enforcement and patrols
Police also said they will now launch a stringent crackdown on reckless city bus drivers after complaints about speeding, urging everyone to support safer roads.
Plus, they have stepped up patrols at the abandoned Mananchira Comtrust Handloom Weaving Factory (apparently a hangout spot for troublemakers) to keep things in check as part of their wider push for public safety.