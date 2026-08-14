Kozhikode police prepare new Onam traffic and parking plan
Kozhikode city police are getting ready for the Onam rush with a new action plan to handle traffic and illegal parking.
District Police Chief A. P. Shoukathali shared that they will soon meet to finalize strategies, check how new traffic wardens are doing, and decide if more hands are needed.
Senior officers will be out at busy junctions, responding to concerns from locals and drivers.
Kozhikode police may restrict solo cars
To cut down on road jams, police might restrict solo-driven cars from entering the city during peak festival days, a move many officers support.
Parking on Thamarassery Ghat Road will also be off-limits temporarily because of expected tourist crowds, with the support of the Ghat Road Protection Committee being sought.
Police boost security, anti-narcotics team acts
Police will boost security at beaches, parks, railway stations, and bus stands. More CCTV cameras are planned in these spots.
In addition, the District Anti-Narcotics team is rolling out special measures to curb drug trafficking during the festivities.