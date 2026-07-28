Kozhikode teachers arrested for allegedly running MDMA drug network
Two teachers from Kozhikode, Kerala, have been arrested for allegedly running an MDMA drug network while working as contractual educators.
Their flashy lifestyle (think luxury cars and big spending on a modest ₹12,000 salary) caught the attention of coworkers and police.
The arrests happened under Operation Toofan, a local anti-drug drive.
Police probe student links, suspicious transactions
Police say the teachers used a Gulf-based phone number to take orders and QR codes linked to their own bank accounts for payments.
The investigation kicked off after another suspect was caught with MDMA and pointed to them.
What really shocked everyone: these teachers had actually taken part in school anti-drug campaigns before.
Now, a special team is checking if students were involved and tracking suspicious transactions worth several lakhs tied to this ring.