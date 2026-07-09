Kozhikode tunnel workers moved to school after Wayanad debris slip
India
After the recent debris slip disaster in Wayanad, workers at the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel project in Kozhikode have been relocated as a safety precaution.
The Disaster Management Authority stepped in, moving everyone to a nearby school just to be safe, no immediate danger, but better safe than sorry.
Tunnel work halted under government guidelines
All construction work at the tunnel site is on hold for now, following new government guidelines.
Officials say these steps are about protecting workers and making sure nothing risky happens, especially after seeing how badly the Wayanad debris slip disaster affected families and homes.