Kozhikode's Abdul Rahim pardoned after 34cr crowdfunding, returning home
India
Abdul Rahim from Kozhikode is finally coming home after nearly 20 years in a Saudi prison.
He was arrested in 2006 for accidentally causing his employer's son's death and got a death sentence in 2011.
In 2024, the victim's family pardoned him after 34 crore rupees were raised through a massive global crowdfunding effort by Malayalis.
Abdul Rahim finished sentence, awaiting paperwork
Rahim finished his sentence on May 20, but he's waiting for final paperwork before he can leave.
His family, who barely heard from him all these years, is counting down the days.
"It has been an ordeal for all of us," his brother Nazir shared, clearly relieved that Rahim will finally be back.