KP-2 tranquilized in Ranthambore and returned to Kuno National Park
Two cheetahs from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh decided to take a road trip and wandered into Rajasthan.
One of them, KP-2, was finally tranquilized on May 8 after hanging around Ranthambore's landscape for over three weeks.
A joint team from Kuno National Park and Ranthambore Tiger Reserve gave it a quick health check before relocating it safely back home.
KP-2 sightings in Rajasthan prompt patrols
KP-2 is known for its long-distance adventures, recently spotted near villages in Sawai Madhopur and Kota districts.
Another cheetah even reportedly hunted a cow in Dholpur after traveling from Karauli.
With these unexpected journeys causing concern, forest teams are stepping up patrols, alerting locals, and closely tracking another wandering cheetah, KP-3, to keep everyone (and the cheetahs) safe.