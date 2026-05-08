KP-2 tranquilized in Ranthambore and returned to Kuno National Park India May 08, 2026

Two cheetahs from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh decided to take a road trip and wandered into Rajasthan.

One of them, KP-2, was finally tranquilized on May 8 after hanging around Ranthambore's landscape for over three weeks.

A joint team from Kuno National Park and Ranthambore Tiger Reserve gave it a quick health check before relocating it safely back home.