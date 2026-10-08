KPCTA and AKPCTA clash over Mahatma Gandhi University marks portal
Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Kottayam is caught up in a tussle over who controls its online portal for uploading internal marks.
The Congress-backed KPCTA says it lost access after the user ID and password were changed and now accuses the left-leaning AKPCTA of taking over.
This portal is pretty important: it's how teachers log students' assessment scores for the four-year Honors program.
KPCTA warns exams risk AKPCTA denies
KPCTA worries that being locked out could mess with exam schedules and put student data at risk.
It has taken its complaints to the chancellor, chief minister and Higher Education Minister, warning criminal proceedings against office-bearers of the AKPCTA.
Meanwhile, AKPCTA denies any wrongdoing, saying its Teacher's Aid app isn't connected to MGU's system at all.