KPMG and US India Business Council urge 100 GW nuclear
A new report from the U.S.-India Business Council and KPMG says India needs to ramp up its nuclear power capacity, from 8.8 GW today all the way to 100 GW by 2047.
The idea is to help meet energy demands for things like AI, manufacturing, and green hydrogen, while also tackling climate change and making sure the country has reliable electricity.
India plans 20,000 cr SMR investment
The report highlights that more nuclear power would mean less dependence on imported fossil fuels and a stronger push toward clean energy.
Small modular reactors (SMRs) are seen as game-changers thanks to their flexible design and lower costs.
Big names like NTPC, Adani Group, and Jindal Steel are exploring large-scale nuclear investments or procurement arrangements, with India announcing a plan to invest ₹20,000 crore for five homegrown SMRs aimed at cleaner industrial processes.