KPMG and US India Business Council urge 100 GW nuclear India May 13, 2026

A new report from the U.S.-India Business Council and KPMG says India needs to ramp up its nuclear power capacity, from 8.8 GW today all the way to 100 GW by 2047.

The idea is to help meet energy demands for things like AI, manufacturing, and green hydrogen, while also tackling climate change and making sure the country has reliable electricity.