KPSC probe: ED custody extended 8 days for Gyanendra Gangwar

The ED says Gangwar and his associate Basavaraj Kannale may have taken huge bribes: candidates reportedly paid amounts of up to ₹1.5 crore each to land government jobs.

There are also claims that exam questions were leaked ahead of time using an HP USB flash drive, with around 60 to 80 questions leaked to candidates.

The extra custody is meant to help track where all that money went and dig deeper into how the scam worked.