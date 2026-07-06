Kris Gopalakrishnan vents on X about Bengaluru commute, locals respond

Bengaluru ranked 2nd most congested globally

People weren't shy about suggesting solutions: some want remote work until things improve; others are pushing for stricter licensing and better road discipline.

Many also pointed out that relying more on busses and the Metro could actually help.

For context: Bengaluru was ranked the world's second most congested city in 2025, with commuters losing an average of 168 hours a year to traffic, even as new infrastructure projects try to ease the pain.