Kris Gopalakrishnan vents on X about Bengaluru commute, locals respond
India
Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan just vented on X about spending two and a half hours driving 31km in Bengaluru.
His post hit home for many locals, who jumped in to share their own marathon commutes and frustrations with the city's traffic and road chaos.
Bengaluru ranked 2nd most congested globally
People weren't shy about suggesting solutions: some want remote work until things improve; others are pushing for stricter licensing and better road discipline.
Many also pointed out that relying more on busses and the Metro could actually help.
For context: Bengaluru was ranked the world's second most congested city in 2025, with commuters losing an average of 168 hours a year to traffic, even as new infrastructure projects try to ease the pain.