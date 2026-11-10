Krishan, 8, injured by stray Diwali bullet in Ludhiana shanty

Krishan's case is one of three gunfire incidents in Ludhiana that night.

In another close call, a bullet went through former councilor Kuldeep Singh Neeta's car's roof, though police think it was just stray bullet fired into the air during Diwali celebrations.

Two sisters also narrowly escaped injury when a bullet shell landed near them.

Police are collecting statements and checking with local residents possessing licensed firearms in the locality to figure out where these bullets came from.