Krishna AchutaRao, IIT Delhi climate scientist, dies at 62

In his two decades at IIT Delhi, Krishna AchutaRao helping establish the institute's Centre of Excellence for Climate Change Adaptation and worked on the attribution of climate events like heat waves and applied AI tools in climate change and monsoon research.

He had served since 2025 on the World Climate Research Programme's Joint Scientific Committee.

Colleagues remember him as a "principled critic" with a great sense of humor, a huge loss for Indian climate science and many of us who knew him.