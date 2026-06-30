Krishna Byre Gowda: Bengaluru to sterilize 90,000 stray dogs yearly
India
Bengaluru is stepping up its efforts to manage stray dogs, now aiming to sterilize 90,000 dogs a year, double the previous number.
Minister Krishna Byre Gowda says the goal is full animal birth control in five city zones within three years, after earlier efforts did not cut down stray numbers much.
Bengaluru to plant 64,000 saplings
The city is also rolling out an urban greening program, with over 64,000 saplings set to be planted this year.
This time, officials want better tracking, since only about 55% of the trees planted since 2008 survived.
Dedicated officers will now make sure new trees actually take root and thrive, working closely with locals and residents' welfare associations.