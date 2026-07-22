Krishna Byre Gowda proposes Bengaluru sidewalk fine rise to ₹5,000
India
Bengaluru might soon see a big jump in fines for anyone caught riding vehicles on sidewalks, going from 500 rupees to 5,000 rupees.
Minister Krishna Byre Gowda suggested this move after meeting with city traffic police, hoping it will finally make sidewalks safer for people walking.
Bengaluru minister demands strict footpath enforcement
Despite cleanup drives and court orders, many riders still treat sidewalks like shortcuts.
The minister put it simply: "Driving any kind of motor vehicle on footpaths cannot be tolerated. If pedestrians are injured in accidents caused by such violations, strict legal action should be taken."
He's also pushing for better parking enforcement and moving some bus stops to help ease traffic jams.