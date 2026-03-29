Krishna Gupta tops Gopalganj in Bihar Class 10, scores 482

Nearly 82% pass Bihar Class 10

This year, over 1.5 million students took the Bihar Class 10 exams, with an overall pass rate of nearly 82%.

From Gopalganj, Anshu Kumari scored close behind Krishna with 479 marks, while Ranjana Kumari, Amrita Kumari Gupta, and Neeraj Kumar each got 476.

In total, 139 students across the state made it to the top 10 ranks—including 57 girls.

Krishna now plans to go for engineering next!