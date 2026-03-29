Krishna Gupta tops Gopalganj in Bihar Class 10, scores 482
India
Krishna Gupta just topped Gopalganj district in the Bihar Class 10 exams with a stellar 482 marks (96%).
Hailing from Mushahri village and studying at a school not specified, Krishna credits his mother, who is a school principal, for keeping him on track with a strict study routine.
He avoided social media distractions and used YouTube only for studies.
Nearly 82% pass Bihar Class 10
This year, over 1.5 million students took the Bihar Class 10 exams, with an overall pass rate of nearly 82%.
From Gopalganj, Anshu Kumari scored close behind Krishna with 479 marks, while Ranjana Kumari, Amrita Kumari Gupta, and Neeraj Kumar each got 476.
In total, 139 students across the state made it to the top 10 ranks—including 57 girls.
Krishna now plans to go for engineering next!