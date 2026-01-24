Krishna Karunesh steps in as Noida Authority CEO after public uproar
Krishna Karunesh, a 2011-batch IAS officer, is now the CEO of Noida Authority.
He's taking over from Lokesh M., who was removed after widespread protests following the tragic death of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta in Sector 150—a case that put a spotlight on safety and accountability in the city.
Why does this matter?
Mehta's death led to public outrage and calls for change, pushing the Uttar Pradesh government to remove Lokesh M. and launch a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.
All eyes are now on Karunesh to address concerns about negligence and make Noida safer.
Who is Krishna Karunesh?
Originally from Bihar, Karunesh has handled big roles before—like District Magistrate of Gorakhpur, where he facilitated a key MoU to expand the city's airport, aiming to raise passenger capacity tenfold.
He's also worked as Chief Development Officer and Vice Chairman in Ghaziabad, so he brings solid experience to this high-pressure job.
Who did he replace?
Karunesh replaces Lokesh M., who was ousted after Mehta's death triggered protests about urban safety and governance lapses in Noida.