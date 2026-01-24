Krishna Karunesh steps in as Noida Authority CEO after public uproar India Jan 24, 2026

Krishna Karunesh, a 2011-batch IAS officer, is now the CEO of Noida Authority.

He's taking over from Lokesh M., who was removed after widespread protests following the tragic death of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta in Sector 150—a case that put a spotlight on safety and accountability in the city.