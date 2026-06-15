Krishna Market Kalkaji fire after 3 cooking gas cylinders explode
A fire broke out early Sunday at Krishna Market in Kalkaji, New Delhi, after the fire broke out in a restaurant and three cooking-gas cylinders exploded.
The flames quickly spread through all four floors of the commercial building.
Thankfully, even though property was badly damaged, everyone made it out safely; no injuries were reported.
Firefighters evacuate 7 people
Firefighters responded fast to an emergency call at 4:45am rescuing a 70-year-old woman trapped by smoke in a nearby building and helping four family members and two domestic helps evacuate.
The fire was brought under control by 6am with cooling efforts lasting into the afternoon.
Officials are now checking licenses, permissions, fire safety arrangements, and the NOC; checks on licenses and compliance are set for June 15.