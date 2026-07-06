Krishna Mohan interim general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust
India
Krishna Mohan, a retired forest officer, has stepped in as the interim general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after Champat Rai resigned following allegations of donation theft.
Mohan will handle day-to-day operations until a permanent leader is chosen.
Krishna Mohan vows accountability, administrative review
Mohan, who also represents the Dalit community in the trust, admitted there were management issues that hurt public trust.
He has promised to fix these gaps, hold people accountable for any wrongdoing, and rebuild confidence among devotees.
The trust will also run an administrative review to boost transparency and prevent future problems.