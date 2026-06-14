Krishna river boat capsizes near Konuru killing 4, 6 rescued
India
A heartbreaking boat accident on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district left four people dead, three of them children.
The group had come to Konuru to attend a function at K. Gangaiah's house and went on a boat ride after the function when their boat overturned in the Krishna River near Konuru village.
Thankfully, locals jumped in and managed to save six others.
Victims named and life jackets absent
The victims were Battula Karthik (12), Konatha Chaitanya (26), Gandham Saini (10), and Gandham Sandhya (eight), all from nearby areas.
Locals pointed out there were no life jackets or safety gear on the boat, which could have made a difference.
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy shared his condolences and has asked officials to support the families affected.