Krishna river boat capsizes near Konuru killing 4, 6 rescued India Jun 14, 2026

A heartbreaking boat accident on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district left four people dead, three of them children.

The group had come to Konuru to attend a function at K. Gangaiah's house and went on a boat ride after the function when their boat overturned in the Krishna River near Konuru village.

Thankfully, locals jumped in and managed to save six others.