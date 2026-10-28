Kritika Verma alleges forced conversion, FIR filed against Sidhu family

A Ludhiana man and his family are at the center of a controversy after Kritika Verma accused her husband, Karanveer Sidhu, and his family of forcing her to convert to Christianity, along with claims of assault and dowry demands.

An FIR was filed against Sidhu and his relatives. But Sidhu's family says the conversion was not forced; in fact, they claim it was done with Kritika and her parents' consent.