Kritika Verma alleges forced conversion, FIR filed against Sidhu family
A Ludhiana man and his family are at the center of a controversy after Kritika Verma accused her husband, Karanveer Sidhu, and his family of forcing her to convert to Christianity, along with claims of assault and dowry demands.
An FIR was filed against Sidhu and his relatives. But Sidhu's family says the conversion was not forced; in fact, they claim it was done with Kritika and her parents' consent.
Jatinder Singh says wedding was Hindu
Jatinder Singh, Karanveer's father and a Christian pastor, told reporters that the couple first married in a Hindu ceremony on September 2.
He said Verma's parents later accompanied her and even filmed the event.
The family insists they have call records and other evidence to back up their side, calling this more of a personal dispute than anything about religion.