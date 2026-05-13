Krupanidhi Pre-University College staff granted bail after sacred thread incident India May 13, 2026

Three staff members from Krupanidhi Pre-University College in Bengaluru, accused of making students remove their sacred threads during the CET exam on April 23, have been granted bail.

The judge said keeping them in jail for what he called a "comparatively minor issue" wasn't necessary, since there was no violence or serious misconduct.