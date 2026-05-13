Krupanidhi Pre-University College staff granted bail after sacred thread incident
India
Three staff members from Krupanidhi Pre-University College in Bengaluru, accused of making students remove their sacred threads during the CET exam on April 23, have been granted bail.
The judge said keeping them in jail for what he called a "comparatively minor issue" wasn't necessary, since there was no violence or serious misconduct.
Investigation found deliberate act, college banned
An investigation found the incident was deliberate, so the staff were suspended and the college is banned from future CET exams.
Police registered a case for hurting religious sentiments, but officials confirmed this didn't happen at any other exam center across Karnataka.