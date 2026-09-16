KSPCB crackdown fails as Bengaluru records 4,280 pop Ganesha immersions

Even with strict warnings and a major crackdown by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Bengaluru saw at least 4,280 plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols immersed during this year's festival.

Authorities tried to curb the practice by confiscating more than 3,000 idols and warning of serious penalties, including jail time, but many people still went ahead with PoP idol immersions.