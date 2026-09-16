KSPCB crackdown fails as Bengaluru records 4,280 pop Ganesha immersions
Even with strict warnings and a major crackdown by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Bengaluru saw at least 4,280 plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols immersed during this year's festival.
Authorities tried to curb the practice by confiscating more than 3,000 idols and warning of serious penalties, including jail time, but many people still went ahead with PoP idol immersions.
Bengaluru idol immersions used designated spots
Immersions took place at designated spots like lakes, artificial tanks, kalyanis, and mobile tanks across all five city corporations.
On just September 14 and 15 alone, at least 4,280 PoP idols were immersed, making up a big chunk of the 1,97,744 total idol immersions in the city.
The numbers show it's still tough for officials to get everyone on board with eco-friendly rules.