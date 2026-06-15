KSRTC bus crashes into Channapatna new bus stand, 1 injured
A KSRTC bus on the Bengaluru-Dharmasthala route lost control and crashed into the Channapatna New Bus Stand in Hassan district late Sunday night.
The crash happened around 11pm sending the bus straight into the seating area and leaving one person seriously hurt.
Manjunath from Chikkamagaluru hospitalized, investigation underway
The injured man, Manjunath from Chikkamagaluru, was rushed to a hospital with severe chest and arm injuries. Locals stepped in quickly to help him out. His condition is serious.
This isn't the first time something like this has happened at this bus stand; a similar crash occurred a few years ago.
Even though KSRTC had introduced better safety measures back then, people are now questioning whether those rules were actually enforced.
An investigation is underway to figure out what went wrong this time.