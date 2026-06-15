KSRTC bus crashes into Channapatna new bus stand, 1 injured

Manjunath from Chikkamagaluru hospitalized, investigation underway

The injured man, Manjunath from Chikkamagaluru, was rushed to a hospital with severe chest and arm injuries. Locals stepped in quickly to help him out. His condition is serious.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened at this bus stand; a similar crash occurred a few years ago.

Even though KSRTC had introduced better safety measures back then, people are now questioning whether those rules were actually enforced.

An investigation is underway to figure out what went wrong this time.