KSRTC conductor suspended after questioning student's gender and charging ₹15
A KSRTC bus conductor in Kerala has been suspended for giving a paid ticket to a Plus Two student instead of the free travel meant for women.
The incident happened near Kochi when the Plus Two student asked for her zero-value ticket, but the conductor questioned her gender and charged 15 rupees.
Police register case as probe continues
KSRTC's Vigilance wing conducted a preliminary inquiry, and police said the investigation is under way, having spoken to the student, conductor Mahesh, and some passengers.
Mahesh said he was confused by the student's appearance (she had a shaved head and wore jeans and a T-shirt) and claimed he fixed his mistake once he realized it.
He denies making any insulting remarks.
Police have registered a case, putting a spotlight on how public services handle gender sensitivity.