KSRTC to run over 1,000 busses for Sabarimala season
India
Heading to Sabarimala this season? KSRTC is making things easier by rolling out over 1,000 busses just for pilgrims.
Hundreds of busses are running for both the Mandala pooja and Makaravilakku festivals, and more can be added if needed.
KSRTC offers pilgrimage routes and charters
To keep things hassle-free, KSRTC is adding special routes from key depots like Nilakkal, Chengannur, and Kottayam. You can even book chartered trips online through their Budget Tourism Cell.
With improved parking, better sanitation at busy spots like Pampa and Nilakkal, and a big team on duty to manage crowds and traffic, they're aiming to make the journey safe and organized for everyone.