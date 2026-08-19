KSU bike rally in Shillong damages statues, torches government vehicles
What started as a bike rally by the Khasi Students's Union (KSU) in Shillong took a rough turn on Wednesday.
Statues of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were damaged at a refugee colony, and police said at least two government vehicles were set on fire while several vehicles were attacked and partially damaged as the rally moved through the city.
KSU pushes 5 point demands
KSU organized the rally to push for its five-point list of demands: stronger local safety laws, changes to state job recruitment rules, and tighter checks on migrant workers.
It is also unhappy about nurse hiring at a local health institute and recent public hearing for a limestone mining project.
Security forces have been deployed across Shillong, with updates on arrests and damage expected soon.