Kuala Lumpur woman arrested at Chennai airport with 4,877g cannabis
India
A woman flying in from Kuala Lumpur was caught at Chennai airport on Saturday, October 31, 2026, with 4,877gm of cannabis hidden in her food packets.
Customs officials had received a tip-off and found the stash during a luggage check, leading to her arrest right at the airport.
Customs seize ₹1.71cr ganja
The seized ganja is valued at ₹1.71 crore, and the woman was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
Interestingly, this isn't an isolated case. Just a few days earlier, another traveler was nabbed with 1,478gm of ganja coming from Bangkok.
These back-to-back busts show that Customs is stepping up efforts to keep drug trafficking in check at Chennai airport.