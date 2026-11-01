Kuala Lumpur woman arrested at Chennai airport with 4,877g cannabis

The seized ganja is valued at ₹1.71 crore, and the woman was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Interestingly, this isn't an isolated case. Just a few days earlier, another traveler was nabbed with 1,478gm of ganja coming from Bangkok.

These back-to-back busts show that Customs is stepping up efforts to keep drug trafficking in check at Chennai airport.