Kuber Apartment blaze in Ghansoli injures 4, firefighters respond quickly
India
A fire broke out Saturday night at Kuber Apartment in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, leaving four people hurt, including a minor.
Thanks to a quick response from local fire teams, the blaze was brought under control before things got worse.
Basil hospital treats 3, 10 rescued
Firefighters managed to rescue 10 people from the building.
Three of the injured were taken to Basil Hospital for treatment of burns and breathing issues.
Officials are still looking into what caused the fire.