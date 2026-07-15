Kudumula Harikrishna accused in N. Srihari murder dies with family
In a tragic turn, Kudumula Harikrishna, the main accused in the alleged murder of Andhra Pradesh agriculture officer N. Srihari, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday.
He was joined by his wife Pranitha and their two young children, all jumping in front of a moving train near Singarayakonda station.
The family was from Nellore district.
Investigators allege Harikrishna used lethal injection
Srihari's death earlier this year was first thought to be a heart attack, but later reclassified as murder after his wife filed a complaint.
Investigators claimed Harikrishna killed Srihari over a financial dispute, using a lethal injection.
Just two days before his death, Harikrishna posted a video denying the charges and talking about dividing his assets.
Police are now investigating both the family's deaths and Srihari's case for more answers.