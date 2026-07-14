Kuki-Zo protest in Kangpokpi demands release of 3 accused arsonists
India
On Tuesday, people from the Kuki-Zo community in Kangpokpi district hit the streets, demanding the release of three leaders accused of setting abandoned houses on fire in Imphal West.
The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), which organized the protest, called these arrests unfair and said their leaders were being singled out.
CoTU calls for reopening Kangpokpi highways
CoTU handed a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, asking for the unconditional release of their leaders.
They also urged officials to reopen blocked highways in Kangpokpi, pointing out that the blockade has left locals struggling to access food and medicine.
Protesters say authorities should focus on solving this humanitarian crisis instead of just making arrests.