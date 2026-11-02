Kukumseri records Himachal Pradesh minimum minus 1.6°C, IMD warns 2-3°C
India
Kukumseri in Himachal Pradesh recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at -1.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
According to the IMD, things are about to get even colder, with both minimum and maximum temperatures expected to dip by another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next few days.
Himachal hills: light rain November 2
If you're in the hills, expect some light rain on November 2 before a dry stretch from November 3 to 7.
October was unusually wet for Himachal, ranking as the 43rd wettest since records began in 1901.
For November, the IMD says Lahaul-Spiti, northern Chamba, and Kullu could see more rain and snow than usual, while Una and parts of south Kangra might actually get less precipitation than normal.