Kukumseri records Himachal Pradesh minimum minus 1.6°C, IMD warns 2-3°C

If you're in the hills, expect some light rain on November 2 before a dry stretch from November 3 to 7.

October was unusually wet for Himachal, ranking as the 43rd wettest since records began in 1901.

For November, the IMD says Lahaul-Spiti, northern Chamba, and Kullu could see more rain and snow than usual, while Una and parts of south Kangra might actually get less precipitation than normal.