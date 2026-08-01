Kulgam brick kiln terror attack kills 2 Chhattisgarh migrants
India
Another migrant worker has sadly passed away after a terror attack at a brick kiln in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The late-July incident left two young men from Chhattisgarh badly hurt: Deepak Ratray died right there, and Bopinder later lost his fight for life in a hospital.
South Kashmir sees more targeted attacks
This isn't an isolated case. Lately, south Kashmir has seen more targeted attacks on nonlocals and security staff.
Just days before, a police officer was allegedly shot dead in Anantnag, and on February 7, 2024, two workers from Punjab were killed in Srinagar.
The rise in these incidents is making many people uneasy about safety in the region.